HONOLULU (KHON2) — A historic handover marks a new chapter for Na Wahine O Ke Kai.

The board of directors have decided to hand over the race to the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association.

“We are honored to take on the stewardship of Na Wahine O Ke Kai, an iconic race that embodies the spirit of aloha and celebrates the extraordinary abilities of women in our sport. OHCRA is excited to continue this journey and to ensure the traditions and excellence of this race thrive for generations to come,” said Luana Froiseth, OHCRA Race Director.

The association will now handle both the women’s Molokai to Oahu race and the men’s Molokai Hoe and promise to preserve the traditions and values of Hawaiian canoe racing. These will both be broadcast on KHII or KHON in 2024.

“Now obviously when you look a the fans support and the tremendous atmosphere here, you get at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, it’s tremendous fan support and it’s a loud crowd,” said Dan Butterly commissioner of Big West.

“We have been the premier league in men’s collegiate volleyball and this just gives us another great opportunity to continue to showcase and show people throughout the world what exciting brand of volleyball that’s played in the big west,” added Charlie Wade, Hawaii men’s volleyball head coach.

Over the next 4 years Hawaii will host 6 big west championships — the 3 in volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country in 2025 2025 women’s golf and 2027 beach volleyball.