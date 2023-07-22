The sounds of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra will fill the Waikiki Shell on Saturday for the Sheraton Starlight Festival, Summer 2023. It’ll be a first – with dance and orchestra performing in harmony together – a treat that should delight lovers of both classical music and dance!

The HSO, led by Hawaii’s own Sarah Hicks, will perform Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances featuring dancers from the Hawaii Ballet Theatre.



Hicks is a conductor, educator, arranger, producer, writer and speaker who is committed to creating connections through music. She has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Hilary Hahn and Dmitiri Hvorostovsky to Jennifer Hudson and Smokey Robinson. She toured with Sting as conductor of his Symphonicities Tour in 2011.



Under the leadership of Kristin Aune and Charlys Ing, Hawaii Ballet Theatre’s dance piece features local professional dancers Andrew Sakaguchi, Christine Yasunaga, Ahlinn Yamane Sue, Melissa Miura, HBT apprentices, and Romi Beppu – a former principal dancer with Boston Ballet and Ballet West, and artistic director of Honolulu Classical Ballet.



The concert will also feature a performance by the winner of HSO’s 2023 Na Hoku Opio Young Stars music competition, Mira Tsunoda.



The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s Symphonic Dances performs this Saturday, July 22 at 7:30pm at the Waikiki Shell.



For tickets, click here https://www.myhso.org/concerts/2023-symphonic-dances-july-22

