A fiery, fatal single-car crash on Farrington Highway raises concerns about speeding in the area

Two people and a dog are dead after a vehicle slammed into a rail pillar and burst into flames. It happened early Wednesday morning along Farrington Highway near Old Fort Weaver Road.

The charred remains are all that’s left of a white 2015 Chevrolet pick up truck. Officials say the truck was traveling east-bound at a high rate of speed before it slammed into the pillar and erupted in flames. It happened just before 3a.m. wednesday morning.

The bodies of the two badly burned occupants and a dog were found inside the car and are yet to be identified.

Senator Kurt Fevella (R) sends his condolences to the families of the victims.

“It’s a really sad day when we have a loss of life in the area,” Fevella said.

But that wasn’t the first fatal accident along that stretch of road.

In July 2017, Ryan Tuazon, Joshua deGuzman and Kassandra Kim died in a fiery single-car crash after the driver lost control of their 2010 Scion. The car flipped, slammed into the concrete pillar and burst into flames.

A memorial is set up for them along Farrington Highway just 14 pillars to the east of Wednesday morning’s crash.

Fevella said he wants something to be done in the area to force people to drive slower.

“There’s more speeding now than ever before and now people are getting seriously hurt and now dying. My concern is that they need to put some kind of traffic calming devices to slow people down in that area. It’s way too fast,” Fevella said.

He said that area of Farrington Highway can be very deceiving.

“It looks like it’s real straight but it’s actually a little turn. It’s not safe because people not knowing the area, they think it’s straight but it isn’t.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Officials said speed is a factor but no word if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The City said they are open to looking at suggestions from lawmakers or the community to make the area safer.