A cold front will move across the state bringing showers, isolated thunderstorms

A cold front currently over Kauai will reach Oahu by evening, move to Maui County tonight and Thursday, then advance to the Big Island Thursday night. Expect showers, some heavy, and possibly a thunderstorm along the front, followed by cool and at times breezy northerly to westerly winds into early next week. Modest showers will prevail over north facing slopes during the weekend and early next week, though brief periods of heavier showers will be possible as a cutoff low meanders near and just north of the state.