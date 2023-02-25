A hump back whale is seen surfacing in the waters of Hawai’i in January 2023. (Photo/Todd Cravens via Unsplash via University of Hawai’i)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volunteers observed humpback whales from Kauai, Oahu, Hawaii and Maui for the Sanctuary Ocean Count and Great Whale Count.

During the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count, 345 volunteers collected data from the shores of Kauai, Oahu and Hawaii Island. On the other hand, data from Maui was collected during the Great Whale Count by the Pacific Whale Foundation.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Since March 2020, this was the first whale count coordinated between the two organizations, however, this is the fifth year that both counts were coordinated on the same day to ensure all data from the islands were collected simultaneously.

Ocean Count said the most sightings of whales for any time period occurred on Feb. 25 around 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. A total of 147 whales were observed from 42 sites across all the main Hawaiian Islands, meanwhile, 77 whales were observed from 30 different sites on the islands of Kauai, Oahu, and Hawaii.

Maui (Courtesy NOAA, 2023) Oahu Mokuleia Beach Park (Courtesy NOAA, 2023) Oahu Spitting Caves (Courtesy NOAA, 2023)

Ocean Count added that volunteers also collected data on Maui from 12 sites in 15 minute intervals between 8:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. During that time span, there was an observed total of 105 whales sighted being the most for the days count.

Overall, Kauai had a total observed count of 64 whales, Oahu had a total of 232 whales and Hawaii had a total of 105 whales. The total number for Maui was 596 with a grand total of 997 whale sightings state wide.

According to Ocean Count, data collected from the observations combined with other research efforts can help reveal trends in humpback whale occurrences during whale seasons.

Ocean Count said that both counts take place three times during peak whale season annually on the last Saturday in Jan., Feb., and March.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Preliminary data detailing Sanctuary Ocean Count whale sightings by site location are available here.