11p Wednesday Update: Hurricane Erick continues to weaken while Tropical Storm Flossie’s track shifts slightly farther away to the north

HURRICANE ERICK:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 150.7 West.

Erick is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Erick will pass within about 150 miles south of the Big Island of Hawaii on Thursday night.

Erick may bring heavy rain to Maui and Hawaii Island starting late Thursday in through Saturday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts.

Significant weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Erick is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

HURRICANE FLOSSIE:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 14.7 North, longitude 130.2 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this heading with some decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days.

On the forecast track, Flossie should cross into the central Pacific basin on Friday.

Flossie may bring strong winds, heavy rain and large surf to the islands late Sunday in through early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next several days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.