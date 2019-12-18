The man accused in a deadly shooting over the weekend in Makiki made his first court appearance this morning. 74-year-old Ernest Romero is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of his neighbor, 71-year-old Gloria Takaoka. According to court documents, after shooting Takaoka, Romero drove himself to the police station and turned himself in, telling an officer “I just shot somebody.” A loaded firearm was also found in his vehicle. Romero remains in custody on $1 million bail.
- Former HPD officer accused of forcing man to lick public urinal changes plea to guilty
- 74-year-old man who fatally shot his neighbor makes first court appearance
- WATCH: HPD Chief Susan Ballard discusses officer-involved shooting near Campbell Industrial Park
- Kristy’s Holiday Hacks: Gift Wrapping
- U.S. Attorney addresses recent crime wave