74-year-old man who fatally shot his neighbor makes first court appearance

The former Honolulu police officer accused of forcing a man to lick a public restroom urinal changed his plea to guilty. John Rabago pled guilty to one count of conspiring to deprive a person of his civil rights, and one count of acting under the color of law to deprive the same individual of his civil rights. According to court documents, on January 28th, 2018, Rabago and another former HPD officer -- Reginald Ramones -- conspired together to force Sam Ingall to lick a urinal. Rabago could face up to 10 years in prison. In September, Ramones plead guilty to trying to conceal what happened by not reporting it as soon as possible.