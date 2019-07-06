7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California just before 5:30 p.m. HST on Friday, July 5.

The earthquake happened 17 kilometers NNE of Ridgecrest, CA.

Near and at the source of the earthquake, many felt its effects. Photos upon short videos were plastered online. You can see items that fell to the floor, water sloshing out of a pool, and even cracks in the cement.

Nevan Pak, a Los Angeles college student and Hawaii local, was also affected by the quake in Los Angeles.

“I was at work,” Pak said. “We were just out here selling and the earthquake happened. People started screaming, stuff started falling down, and everything wobbled for a good few seconds before it stopped. Everybody looked confused as to what happened.”

Pak says that he’s used to micro quakes after living in California for two years.

Friday’s earthquake, however, was different.

“Today was one of the first times where the ground was shaking. I felt dizzy for a good 10 seconds before and after. It was really weird because there was no warning. There was no lead-up to the earthquake, it just kind of shook everything. Everyone was still wobbly for a good 20-30 minutes afterward,” Pak said.

He says that he didn’t see anyone get hurt during the earthquake.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

This is the second earthquake California has seen this week. The first earthquake shook the state on Thursday, July 4, just after 7:33 a.m.

It happened 55 miles NW of Barstow, CA.

Though the first was not quite as strong as Friday’s earthquake, it was at a 6.5 magnitude.