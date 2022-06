HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they have arrested a 32-year-old male in the investigation of a 62-year-old male victim that was assaulted in Makiki.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday when a suspect punched and kicked the victim causing him pain.

By 10:55 a.m., the suspect was located and arrested without incident for second-degree assault. He remains in custody as police investigate.