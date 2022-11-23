HONOLULU (KHON2) — A major fire that brought down parts of a building in Makaha has been classified as an incendiary fire.

The Honolulu Fire Department estimated $601,000 of damage resulted from the fire and the investigation was turned over to the Honolulu Police Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to the report of a building fire on Jade Street at around 3:40 a.m.

After initiating an aggressive fire attack, HFD extinguished the blaze by 4:34 a.m.

No injuries or fatalities were reported by the fire department.