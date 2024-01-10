HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 600 registered nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center are planning to walk off the job starting Jan. 21. This comes after nearly four months of contract negotiations stalled over staffing issues. The nurses union said it’s a safety issue and they feel striking is the only way things will change.

Paulette Vasu, Hawaii Nurses Association Treasurer and registered nurse, said they have no other choice but to strike.

“I feel like management’s forced us to do that,” Vasu explained. “They put us in the position.”

After four months of contract negotiations, the Hawaii nurses association notified Kapiolani Medical Center of their intent to strike for a week starting Jan. 21.

HNA President Rosalee Agas-Yuu said 96% of the more than 600 nurses in the union voted to walk off.

“They’re the ones who decided it’s time for a change,” Agas-Yuu said. “They put in that strike notice and let the employers know what’s happening.”

Gidget Ruscetta, Chief Operating Officer for Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, said they are deeply disappointed in the union’s decision to strike.

“The union refused our offer on several occasions including today to bring in a federal mediator to assist in negotiations and has yet to give the last best and final to our nurses to vote on,” Ruscetta said.

Their offer included an annual salary of $124,000 to $151,000 for a three day work week, in addition to overtime and premium pay, which Ruscetta said would make them the highest paid nurses in the state and second highest paid in the country.

Agas-Yuu said the pay is important, but the sticking point is the nurse to patient ratio.

“We’re working with less staff than we should be,” she explained. “It’s been happening here and there and right now we’re having a big surge and we’re not having enough staff.”

According to Agas-Yuu, both the neonatal care unit and the labor and delivery units are regularly short four to five nurses per shift.

Nurse Paulette Vasu said nurses are burned out, and when that happens it becomes a safety issue for everyone involved.

“We really didn’t want to have to do it, but management’s not listening to us and we feel this is our only recourse for patient safety. For our safety. this is what we have to do,” Vasu said.

Ruscetta said patients are not numbers and the nursing staff needs to be flexible.

“We need the ability that when a patient needs care immediately that we need to be able to change course and bring the nurses in that we need to provide that care,” Ruscetta explained.

She said their staffing guidelines adhere to American Nursing Association standards and they intend to enforce it in the contract.

Ruscetta said they’re also going to bring in a skilled and licensed workforce for the duration of the strike to ensure they give their patients un-interrupted care.

“This medical center has not changed course,” she explained. “We are still providing excellent care. We will continue to provide excellent care and we have a temporary work force that’s well trained to provide the same quality care that our nurses provide.”

Negotiations are set to resume Thursday morning.

The strike is currently scheduled to start 7 a.m. Jan. 21 and end 6:59 a.m. Jan. 28.