6 year-old pulled from water in critical condition

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

A six-year-old child from Kauai is now at the Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu after being pulled from waters off Kalihiwai River.  Officials say this happened shortly before 4:20 yesterday afternoon. An off-duty firefighter and bystanders performed CPR on the child before rescuers arrived. The child is in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story