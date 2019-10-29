6 year-old pulled from water in critical condition

A six-year-old child from Kauai is now at the Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu after being pulled from waters off Kalihiwai River. Officials say this happened shortly before 4:20 yesterday afternoon. An off-duty firefighter and bystanders performed CPR on the child before rescuers arrived. The child is in critical condition.
