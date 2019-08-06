5pm Flossie Update: Flossie weakens to a remnant low

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Flossie is now just a mass of moisture that is spinning to the northeast of the Hawaiian Islands.

Heavy rain may still be a possibility as the remnants of Flossie linger near the state over the next 24 hours.

At 500 PM HST, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Flossie was located near latitude 20.8 North, longitude 154.6 West.

The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph.

A gradual turn toward the north-northwest is expected until dissipation on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Flossie is expected to gradually degenerate over the next day or so and dissipate by Wednesday.