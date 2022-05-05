HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, a bill to appropriate $5,000,000 of state funds for the Kalaupapa memorial passed its final reading.

Leaders of Ka Ohana O Kalaupapa said that the memorial is to honor the nearly 8,000 men, women and children who were taken from their families and forced to isolate on Kalaupapa.

People were sent to Kalaupapa because of government policies regarding individuals with Hansen’s disease.

The memorial will serve as a lasting symbol of justice to be located at Kalawao where it will stand as a place of healing and pride for descendants of those individuals sent to Kalaupapa.

The memorial will consist of two interlocking circles with the first one representing the people who were taken from their families and the other will represent the families who were left behind.

Where the circles meet will represent bringing the people of Kalaupapa and their families and descendants back together.

It will also display the names of the nearly 8,000 people that were sent to the original settlement of Kalawao and Kalaupapa.