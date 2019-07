A summer staple is coming to an end this weekend — the 50th State Fair at Aloha Stadium.

It’s your last chance to enjoy E.K. Fernandez rides, games and food.

There’s also a petting zoo and racing pigs!

The fair is open until midnight Friday, June 28. Then again from 4 p.m. to midnight, June 29.

Then noon to midnight on Sunday, June 30.