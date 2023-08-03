

Hawaii ranks first in the country for the number of internet searches for moving to the Hawaiian Islands. According to moveBuddha, a technology company that creates tools to help people relocate – data from 2022 shows that for every 252 searches for moves to Hawaii, there were only 100 searches by people looking to move out. That’s higher than any other state.

The Big Island seems to be the most popular location. Hilo takes the top spot with 370 searches for move ins, for every 100 searches for moving out. Kamuela ranks number two, with 246 searches for move ins versus 100 searches for moving out, according to moveBuddah.



If you’re considering a move to Hawaii though, here is some important information you should know first:



1. High Cost of Living

Living in Hawaii will cost you. In fact, Hawaii is considered the most expensive state to live in. Being located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean means that most consumer goods and food must be shipped to Hawaii. And that expense is passed on to local consumers. Housing prices are the second highest in the country (California is first), partly because of the limited land available on the islands and the cost of shipping materials. Taxes, the cost of groceries, utilities and gasoline in Hawaii are also considered among the highest in the nation.



2. Sell Your Coat and Tie

The dress code in Hawaii is usually casual because of its warm climate. You won’t often be required to wear a coat and tie to the office or most events, as most official business in the islands is conducted in aloha shirts for men and casual business wear for women. Sandals are acceptable in the workplace, and rubber slippers are commonly worn outside of work.

3. Traffic is Nuts

If you’re envisioning the calm and tranquility that you experienced on the beaches and resorts during your Hawaiian vacation, beware. Traffic can be brutal here, on both the busy freeways in Honolulu as well as the less densely populated areas of the state. The morning and evening rush hours require patience and flexibility. Be aware that driving west to east in the mornings and east to west in the evenings, means you’ll be driving into the sun. Two-lane roadways are also common in Hawaii, where there is limited space. There is a public bus system and newly opened rail system that serves the south shore of Oahu, but most residents drive their own cars.



4. Moving with Pets?

The State of Hawaii is a rabies-free state and requires pets that are moving from the mainland to Hawaii, to undergo a regimen of tests and provide full documentation that their pet is free of rabies. This is a potentially lengthy and costly process that would require your pet to be quarantined for up to 120 days if requirements are not met.

5. Get used to Cockroaches

It’s a way of life in Hawaii. If you’re squeamish about roaches, lizards and mosquitoes, you may have to change your mindset before your move. A clean house might help, but roaches will still appear, and some of them even fly. Residents often use sticky traps or have their properties sprayed to control the problem.

