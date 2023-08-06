The 1990s were a time of relative peace and prosperity. There were major advances in technology with the creation of the World Wide Web that ushered in a new era of communication, business and entertainment.



It was also when the decades-long Cold War ended with the fall of the Soviet Union, and when a whopping 95 million Americans watched the O.J. Simpson verdict read on live television.



But what do Hawaii residents remember about the 90s?



1. The Kilauea Volcano, one of the world’s most active volcanoes on Hawaii Island erupted in 1990, sending a stream of lava through the town of Kalapana. The lava destroyed the town and created a new coastline, extending nearly a thousand feet into the Pacific Ocean.

2. Then President Bill Clinton formally apologized for the overthrow of the Hawaiian Monarchy, by signing a joint congressional resolution apologizing for the United States’ role in the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Monarchy in 1893.

3. Slap bracelets became a huge hit among teens in Hawaii and across the country. Almost every kid had or wanted one of those fabric-covered metal bands coiled around their wrists. But the popular item eventually became a nuisance at schools, and very soon, schools prohibited slap bracelets, citing potential injury.

4. Hurricane Iniki struck Hawaii in 1992. This is considered the most powerful hurricane to hit the islands, killing seven people and injuring 100. The hurricane caused approximately $1.8 billion in damage.



5. We used Netscape and dial-ups to get online. There was no instant online access. For much of the 90s, we had to wait through a series of beeps and screeches for our internet to make the connection and boot up before we could surf the web with the old Netscape browser.

