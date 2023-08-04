

Kaimuki is located on the island of O’ahu, Hawaii, sandwiched between Manoa, Kapahulu and Diamond Head. This is one of the island’s oldest communities, filled with local restaurants and businesses – a combination of new and trendy eateries and shops, mixed with older, established businesses.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

While driving through the narrow streets of Kaimuki, you will notice that the community has retained much of its historical charm with old plantation-style homes and older landmark and historical buildings lining the main street, Waialae Avenue.



It’s centrally located and just minutes from Kahala Mall, Diamond Head, Waikiki, Manoa and Downtown.

And while locals often head to Kaimuki to try out another new restaurant, get their car repaired, stop at the hardware store, or take a dance class, there are some little-known facts about Kaimuki listed by Kaimukihawaii.com, that only long-time residents of Hawaii might remember:



1. Kaimuki is pronounced Kuh-emu-kee, which means “The ti root oven” in Hawaiian. It is believed that legendary menehune built ti ovens all over the hillside in Kaimuki to bake roots of ti into a sweet food, similar to candy.

2. Ostriches roamed Kaimuki in the 1800s, as it once served as King David Kalakaua’s ostrich farm. It eventually became the state’s carnation flower farm, which grew carnations to be used at funerals.



3. When King Kamehameha stationed his troops on Waikiki beaches to prepare for their battle over O’ahu, he also stationed troops at lookouts in Kaimuki to spot enemies arriving by sea.



4. The first road in Kaimuki was paved in 1925. It is called Waialae Avenue.



5. The famous singer/musician Israel Kamakawiwoole was raised in Kaimuki.

