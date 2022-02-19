45th Annual Buffalo’s Big Board Surfing Classic honors late community leader

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The 45th Annual Buffalo’s Big Board Surfing Classic kicked off by honoring the late and widely beloved community leader Anthony “Ants” Guerrero at Makaha Beach.

Joint House and Senate certificates were presented to the late Guerrero, Richard “Buffalo” and Momi Keaulana.

Lawmakers stated that their legacies have built a stronger community in Makaha and embodied the true spirit of aloha.

“I’m tremendously grateful for the honor and proclamation that is celebrating my father’s legacy. My father and his service to the community here on the west side, to service to transportation, to all the causes and the ripple effect that one man can have and touch so many lives, i’m grateful for that.” KAIPO GUERRERO, SON OF ANTHONY GUERRERO

Lawmakers said Guerrero had a desire to always look out for what was best for the community as he held leadership roles through many organizations like the Oahu Transit Services, Inc. and the Polynesian Voyaging Society. For 16 years, he also served the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

Guerrero was active in the community on land and in water as a well-known waterman. He was best known as a surfer and prize-winning canoe paddler for Waikiki Surf Club.