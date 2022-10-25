HONOLULU (KHON) — The 42nd edition of the Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani, is set to kick off on Nov. 3.

As the only film festival spread across an archipelago, HIFF attracts more than 50,000 film enthusiasts each year.

This year’s festival will screen 102 features and 124 shorts, and includes the return of in-person screenings. Films will air at Consolidated Theaters Kahala, Ward, and Kapolei locations on O’ahu from November 3-13.

Film screenings will be on neighbor islands from November 17-20. Nationwide streaming is scheduled for November 3-27.

Two locally made films, “The Wind and The Reckoning,” and “The Story of Everything,” will be presented in outdoor screenings on the Great Lawn at Bishop Museum.

Both screenings will feature food trucks, pre-show Hawaiian music and entertainment from major acts such as Mariana and poet laureate Kealoha.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the films.

General admission tickets for both in-person and online screenings are $14. Tickets are $12 for students, military members and kupuna.