Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai‘i Island police said they have arrested and charged four men for firearm offenses on Saturday, March 4 at a cockfight in Kealakekua. Hawaii police added that drugs, illegal firearm, U.S. currency and two vehicles for forfeiture were also recovered.

Hawaii police said that at 1:40 p.m., officers from the Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Vice Section, Area II Criminal Intelligence Unit, Kona Patrol, Area II Ice Task Force, and federal agents from the FBI executed a search warrant at a 500-acre property in Kealakekua, where more than 800 people were estimated in attendance at a cockfight.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaii police said approximately 14 live chickens and chicken boxes, extensive cockfighting paraphernalia, four dead chickens, three unregistered loaded pistols, ammunition and a loaded .22 caliber long rifle were recovered from the premises.

Officers arrested and charged:

Chaddy Aukai, age 23, of Ocean View, for one count each of place to keep a firearm and possession of a “ghost gun.” Aukai’s bail was set at $4,000.

James Medeiros, age 32, of Kamuela, for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. His bail was set at $2,000.

Kapono Hookahi, age 31, of Kamuela, for place to keep a firearm and place to keep ammunition. Hookahi’s bail was set at $2,500.

Eizan-James Medeiros, age 21, of Kamuela, for two counts of place to keep a firearm and one count of possession of a “ghost gun.” His bail was set at $12,000.

Hawaii police said that all men posted bail and are scheduled to appear in court at Kona District Court on April 6.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Hawaii police added that the investigation is ongoing and for anyone with information about the event, to contact Detective Grad Elarionoff at 808- 326-4646, ext. 312. He can also be emailed at Grad.Elarionoff@hawaiicounty.gov.