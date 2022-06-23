HONOLULU (KHON2) — The next Hawaii Beer Fest is taking place Saturday June 25. At the event you can try craft beer, hard seltzers and more.

Ryan Conching, the founder of Hawaii Beer Fest, said tickets start at $60 and go up to $85.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“More and more people are starting to enjoy craft beer and hard seltzers, this event is an easy way to sample many different types without having to buy each type separately,” said Conching. “Sip on samples from over 100 different beer, seltzers, hard kombucha, and ciders.”

It’s being held on Bishop Museum Great Lawn from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. or 6 p.m. till 9 p.m. depending on the ticket you purchase.

“VIP Entrance is from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and includes one-hour early entry and free swag,” said Conching. “General Admission is from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. There will also be adult party games like cornhole, giant connect 4, giant Jenga and Portuguese horseshoe.”

Courtesy: Hawaii Beer Fest

Courtesy: Hawaii Beer Fest

Courtesy: Hawaii Beer Fest

Courtesy: Hawaii Beer Fest

Courtesy: Hawaii Beer Fest

There will also be a variety of food booths, adult party games, as well as exclusive samples of beers found locally.

“Make sure to eat and drink water in between samples (and) we don’t want anyone to drink and drive,” said Conching. “We are partnering with Odom and Uber, to give $20 Uber vouchers to and from the event.”

He said a portion of the proceeds are going to benefit the Rotary Club of Honolulu.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information about the upcoming beer fest or to buy your tickets head to their website or follow them on Instagram.