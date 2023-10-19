HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Honolulu Police Department received a 911 call.

The call came in around 5:55 a.m. and took HPD personnel to Punahou Street in the Honolulu area. The incident involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck, said police.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, there was a 64-year-old male motorist from Honolulu driving the pickup truck. They reported that the driver was traveling northbound on Punahou Street and making a left turn into a private driveway.

Police reported that as the 64-year-old motorist was making the turn, a 31-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Punahou Street.

The 31-year-oldmotorcyclist then broadsided the 64-year-old pickup truck driver, said police.

This collision, according to HPD personnel, resulted in the 31-year-old Honolulu male motorcyclist sustaining injuries that led to him being transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

HPD reported that the 64-year-old male Honolulu motorist did not sustain any injuries due to the collision.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing. If there is more to report from HPD or Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, KHON2.com will report on it.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, HPD reported two other incidents, a hit-and-run on South KIng Street in the University of Hawaii area and a critical collision on Hamakua Drive in the Kailua area.

With the hit-and-run, the incident involved a pedestrian that was hit as they were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. The driver who hit the pedestrian fled the scene, according to HPD.

The critical collision involved a motorcyclist who side-swiped a parked vehicle that led that car to hit another parked vehicle.