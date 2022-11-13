A stethoscope is used by physicians to asses medical care. (Photo/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.

“This achievement demonstrates the commitment our physicians, nurses and medical staff make to provide patients quality, data-driven surgical care,” said Dave Underriner, HPH executive vice president of O‘ahu Operations and chief executive officer of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Medical Center.

They were amongst 78 ACS NSQIP participating adult hospitals that were recognized for “meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2021”.

Each of the medical centers were evaluated based on:

Mortality.

Unplanned intubation.

Ventilator use for more than 48 hours.

Renal failure.

Cardiac incidents: cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction.

Pneumonia.

Surgical site infection (SSI): superficial incisional SSI, deep incisional SSI, organ-space SSIs.

Urinary tract infection (UTI).

“It is an honor to be recognized by the American College of Surgeons for our medical center’s commitment to surgical excellence,” said Jen Chahanovich, president and CEO of Wilcox Medical Center, and CEO of Kaua‘i Medical Clinic.

The assessment includes a particular group of hospitals for achieving exemplary composite scores either for an “All Cases” category or for only “High Risk” cases. For Pali Momi and Straub, they were recognized in both categories.

“This national distinction validates Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s mission to create a healthier Hawai‘i by continually evaluating and refining practices to enhance patient care,” added Chahanovich.