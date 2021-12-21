28-year-old man identified in fatal traffic collision in Kea’au

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Island police are investigating a traffic collision that led to the death of a 28-year-old man on Monday, Dec. 20, near Highway 11.

According to police, Patrick Enos, Jr., the driver of the Chevy Malibu, struck a Dodge Ram after running a red light at 1:57 a.m.

It is believed that speed and not wearing a seatbelt contributed to the death of Enos who was pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center at 4:46 a.m.

The Chevy Malibu was found on the highway shoulder after travelling 450 feet from the scene and rolling over several times. Autopsy results and test results for narcotics are still to be determined for any relation to the cause of the driver’s death.

The front-seat passenger of the Chevy Malibu, a 27-year-old female, was also transported to Hilo Medical center with minor injuries and the operator of the Dodge Ram, a 24-year-old male, reported no injuries.

This fatal crash is the 26th collision of 2021 compared to last year’s 15 fatal traffic collisions.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information on the incident can Officer Jerome Duarte from The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2339 or via email Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov.