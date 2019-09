Honolulu (KHON2) - The Filipino Film Festival 2019 brings movie screenings and workshops to Doris Duke Theatre for a full weekend of programming, September 14th and 15th.

Rose Churma, Filipino Film Festival committee member says, "We'll be screening four films during the festival: Motherland, Liway, Respeto, and The Day After Valentine's. Each film was chosen for the way it explores the Phillipines' rich culture and history through the country's next generation of cinematic voices. Festival goers can expect to see award-winning films and stories of everyday life captured with compassion and courage."