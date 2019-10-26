25 year-old man dead after motorcycle crash on the H1 freeway

A 25 year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle overnight on the H1 freeway. This happened shortly after midnight, in the westbound direction. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control and was thrown from his bike and hit the concrete pillar of the Alapai pedestrian overpass bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
