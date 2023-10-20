HONOLULU (KHON2) — A spectacular celebration of dance is happening this weekend when 24-VII Danceforce presents “Live 9 – Legacy” at the Farrington High School Auditorium.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The concert is the latest in the studio’s series that features a live band, vocalists, and about 60 dancers from junior, teen and adult companies. They’ll perform to a variety of songs by pop artists ranging from Justin Timberlake, Usher, Whitney Houston and Chaka Kahn. The dancers will be accompanied by accomplished local vocalists including Jana Alcain, Mahi’ai Kekumu, Star Kalahiki, Nerony Slade, Bam Opeta, Jewl Anguay-Carney, Jade Bright and Tori de la Cruz.

24-VII Danceforce was founded in 1991 by Marcelo Pacleb.

Since then, the studio has trained its students in hip-hop, jazz, ballet and most recently tap and hula. The dance troupe has been regularly featured in the annual Miss Hawaii pageant and other popular events.

“Our mission is to continually motivate and create as a company, in the art of dance and life; to grow as individuals with good character, integrity and compassion for others; to inspire others to strive for their highest potential,” said Allan Lau, founding member and assistant director, 24-VII Danceforce.



24-VII’s alumni include: Mark Kanemura, Summer Waikiki, Alicia Vela Bailey, and Brandi Chun who recently took top honors in Neflix’s dance/choreography competition “Dance 100”.



“Live 9 – Legacy” performs Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the show tickets website.





