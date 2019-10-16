2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awarded

Yongqing Bao of Qinghai, China won the Grand Title of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award, which was announced on Tuesday at London’s Natural History Museum.

Bao’s photo, entitled “The Moment,” shows the precise moment a marmot realizes a Tibetan fox is nearby and ready to attack. The photo was taken on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in China’s Qilian Mountains National Nature Reserve. “The Moment” was also a co-winner in the “Behavior: Mammals” category.

A photo of Kilauea won in the “Earth’s Environment” category. The photo is called “Creation” and was taken by Spain’s Luis Vilariño.

“Creation” by Luis Vilariño

