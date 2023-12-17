HONOLULU (KHON2) — The giving season is in full swing especially on the Valley Isle, where many organizations and businesses have been collecting toys for keiki in the last few weeks.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

And today they were able to deliver them to thousands of children.

A toy drive in Maalaea is keeping the holiday spirit shine bright for families struggling after the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire.

“We just wanted to do something for the keiki of Lahaina,” said Greg Peros, Maui Beach Hotel general manager & Kiwanis Maui Strong committee member. “Put a smile on their faces for just for a moment.”

About 1,300 families signed up to receive their gifts, getting their pick from thousands of donations.

“The community outreach to bring toys was unbelievable,” said Mark Klaschka, Pleasant Holidays vice president. “We were thinking we might not get enough but we’ve had so many come out and make donations we have more than enough for everyone.”

For some keiki, it’s a moment of peace and joy as their families continue to rebuild from the fires.

And a reminder that they are not alone.

“As a parent I couldn’t imagine Christmas Day without anything for my children, ” said Kimberly Lewis, Maui Ocean Center admissions manager. “So this gets some weight off of their shoulders and a little bit of hope to families that have lost everything.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to event organizers over 2000 toys were donated for the event and any that haven’t been received by families will be given back to the community at a distribution center in Lahaina.