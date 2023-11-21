HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tech has become ubiquitous in most our lives. Few of us do not interact with advanced technology on a daily basis.

But as folks in the United States are finding it a bit more difficult to financially participate in the holidays as they did in the past, ensuring that you have a precision focused gift list is the difference between wasting your money and giving that special person the best gift, they could receive.

So, KHON2.com decided to help you conceptualize a gift list for those techies in your life.

Check out what we found.

Smart Home Devices

Smart bulbs or smart plugs that can be controlled through a smartphone. Voice-controlled smart assistants like Amazon Echo or Google Home are ideal for immersing oneself in a tech fueled world.

Wireless Charging Stations

Multi-device wireless chargers that can charge multiple gadgets simultaneously. In the world of today, we have to charge everything. So, make life easier and more convenient with more options for charging.

Augmented Reality (AR) Gadgets

AR glasses or goggles for a futuristic and immersive experience. These are still pretty cutting edge; so, these gadgets will surely make your techie a very happy techie.

Gaming Accessories

You can go for upgraded and new high-quality gaming mouse, keyboard, controller(s), Virtual Reality (VR) headset for an immersive gaming experience, cooling pads for laptops. All of these accessories come in fun lighting schemes and colors and make any tech experience more fun and immersive.

Tech-inspired Fashion

Clothing or accessories with integrated technology, such as LED-embedded clothing or smartwatches. Much of this functional fashion trend aesthetic is inspired by military, tactical, ninja and cyberpunk clothing.

Customized Tech Accessories

From personalized phone cases, laptop sleeves or custom-designed tech accessories to smart watch bands and laptop accessories, you can make your techie’s everyday experience extra special.

Subscription to a Tech Magazine or Online Course

In sub-cliques, being in the know is the coolest thing a person can be or do. So, keep your techie updated with the latest tech trends with a subscription to a tech magazine. They can access online courses in programming, web development or number of other tech-related fields that will keep them at the top of their game.

Digital Art Gadgets

Nonfungible tokens have become all the craze in the last couple of years; so, give your techie the power of creation. Graphics tablet or digital drawing pad for those interested in digital art and 3D printing pens for creative projects.

Smart Travel Gadgets

GPS trackers for luggage or travel accessories with built-in tech features are an excellent way to ensure your luggage doesn’t get lost. And with new tracking tech for pets, your techie can be sure that they never lose anything.

Robot Kits

DIY robot kits for those who enjoy building and programming their own robots. This is especially good if you keiki wants to begin a journey in competitive robotics. Hawaiʻi has some champion teams that are making their way into being the leaders of robotics technology.

Smartphone Camera Accessories

Today’s smart phones have such good video technology that a person can now shoot an entire feature length film in 8K on them. It is a game changer for those who have been unable to access filmmaking in the past due to lack of access. Clip-on lenses for smartphones to enhance photography capabilities, gimbal for stable video recording, external microphone accessories to ensure that the film experience is immersive; the list can go on and on.

Tech-themed Board Games

Board games that have a tech or coding theme, such as “Codenames: Pictures” or “Robot Turtles” are a fun way to help young techies begin becoming more confident in technology utilization and manipulation.

Desk Gadgets

There are levitating speakers or desk toys with unique tech features. There are also cool things like weather glass or Galileo thermometers. Whether you go for advanced, modern tech of Rennaissance tech, your techie can enjoy an immersive world experience.

Noise-Canceling Headphones

High-quality noise-canceling headphones for an immersive audio experience. They are good for the techie as well as the person(s) living with them.

Smartwatch or Fitness Tracker

Keep track of health and fitness goals with a stylish smartwatch or fitness tracker. This will also help motivate that techie in your life to begin gauging their health and fitness.

Digital Assistants for Cars

Smart car gadgets like voice-controlled devices or wireless car chargers can really make your techie’s auto experiences that much more advanced.

Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet

For those interested in cryptocurrencies, a hardware wallet to securely store digital assets is the best way to go.

Lightweight Drones

Portable drones for aerial photography or just for fun. Who wouldn’t want to play with a drone in paradise?

Solar-powered Gadgets

Solar-powered chargers, backpacks or other eco-friendly tech accessories is the way to go for any techie that may be concerned about climate change or having tech in a post-apocalyptic world. It works regardless of who they view our future prospects.

Augmented Reality Books

Books that come to life with the help of augmented reality apps, providing an interactive reading experience is perfect for any aged techie. Children can be awed by a new, unimaginable way of experiencing their favorite book. Adults can experience new worlds and new ways of interacting with this world.

As you can see, there is something for everyone when it comes to technology gifts. All you have to do is figure out what your techie will most desire.