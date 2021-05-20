2 sets of hikers on 2 different trails lose way after sunset, require HFD rescue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department made mountain rescues on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19 for lost hikers after sunset. HFD officials say the incidents occurred at Crouching Lion Trail and Maunawili Falls Trail.

According to fire officials, a 911 call reported a group of lost hikers on the Crouching Lion Trail around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Crews used the geolocation provided by the hikers’ cell phone that was used to make the 911 call. They made contact with the lost hikers — a group of four women between 18 and 20 years old — at 7:57 p.m. The women were hiking for over an hour and lost their way on the trail after sunset. HFD assisted the hikers off the trail on foot, where they exited safely and uninjured at 8:18 p.m.

The second rescue, launched after a 911 call at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, was for hikers that were lost on the Maunawili Falls Trail. Crews again used the geolocation provided by the hikers’ cell phone that was used to make the 911 call. Fire officials said contact was made with the lost hikers — two men in their 20s and a 22-year-old woman — at 8:04 p.m. HFD said the hikers lost their way after sunset, following a 2-hour hike. Crews assisted them off the trail on foot, where they exited safely and uninjured at 8:37 p.m.