HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they received a 911 call on Sunday Dec. 3.

The call came in around 5:43 p.m. and took HPD personnel to the Hawaii Kai area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, the incident took place in the area of Kalanianaole Highway and Nāwiliwili Street.

HPD reported that a 27-year-old female motorist was traveling westbound on Kalanianaʻole Highway. When she attempted to turn left onto Nāwiliwili Street, she collided with a 29-year-old male motorcyclist who was traveling eastbound on Kalanianaʻole Highway.

When the collision occurred, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the 29-year-old male motorcyclist suffered multiple life-threating injuries and that they took the motorcyclist to a local area hospital in critical condition.

HPD officials then followed up and said that the 29-year-old male motorcyclist succumbed later to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

HPD reported that the 29-year-old male motorcyclist was not wearing his helmet at the time of the collision.

HPD also reported that the 27-year-old female motorist and her 30-year-old male passenger were not injured. Both remained at the scene of this collision to assist and inform.

HPD said that the investigation is ongoing and that this incident is the 54th traffic related fatality for Oʻahu for 2023.

Another incident took HPD officers to the area of H-1 Freeway in Honolulu.

HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported that a 27-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed near the Ward Avenue overpass.

The 27-year-old male motorcyclist collided with a 22-year-old male motorist. The 27-year-old motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway.

Then, a 24-year-old male motorist collided with the 27-year-old motorcyclist. As a result of the two collisions, the 27-year-old male motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway where another 24-year-old male motorist collided with the 27-year-old motorcyclist.

EMS said that the 27-year-old male motorcyclist was dead on arrival and became Oʻahu’s 52nd traffic related fatality. HPD reported that he was wearing helmet at the time of his multiple collisions.