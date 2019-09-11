19-year-old woman airlifted from Iao Valley after falling off rock

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 19-year-old Austrian woman was airlifted by the Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter and Rescue 10 personnel after falling backwards from about 5 feet while standing on top of a rock.

The woman struck the back of her head, rendering her unconscious initially and causing a laceration and bleeding.

The caller who had been with her had to hike for 20 minutes until she could get phone reception to call for help. By the time rescuers arrived, the patient was alert and talking to them. The patient was taken to the hospital by Medic 1 ambulance.