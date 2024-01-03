HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks have been seized by the Department of Law Enforcement, and that number is likely to grow as the director said they are still combing through evidence. They said this was a success for the department despite the thousands of fireworks that lit up the sky on New Year’s Eve.

The Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe said, “When you look at New Year’s Eve, ok, there were a lot of fireworks out there, ok. But we stopped over 100,000 pounds from hitting the streets.”

Lowe said the Illegal Fireworks Task Force will likely end up with upwards of 150,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, he said it takes time to safely recover the product and store it as evidence.

Lowe said the task force was officially formed just about three months ago. He said the seizures have made a dent in the illegal shipments of fireworks, valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Lowe said, “Those seizures probably hurt them financially. They might think twice about it next year on whether they want to take that risk to go into an illegal venture like that.”

So far, Maui police dispatch reported receiving 156 calls related to fireworks violations.

While Honolulu EMS treated 8 patients for fireworks-related incidents, six of those were severe.

The department also set up a tip line for people to report information on illegal shipments, they received about seven calls. Lowe admits the tip-line was put in place late into the holiday season.

He said, “While we were pretty successful in seizing over 50 tons of illegal fireworks, how do we do it better?”

The task force has five containers with illegal fireworks in its possession as evidence, Lowe said no arrests have been made yet.

He said they have identified people of interest connected to those shipments but did not disclose further information on the investigation.