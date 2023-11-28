HONOLULU (KHON2) — DIY (Do It Yourself) is a longstanding human tradition. It was not until the early 1900s that humanity collectively embraced the concept of consumerism.

This choice moved DIY to the hands of a very few, especially since the overarching capitalist narrative has been to buy, buy, buy.

But as economic constraints on the diminishing middle class continues into its 20th year, DIY is making a rather dramatic comeback.

So, KHON2.com decided to help you conceptualize some DIY holiday decorations that can add a personal touch to your festive celebrations.

Checkout some of our creative and budget-friendly ideas:

Handmade Ornaments

Create personalized ornaments using materials like clay, felt or even salt dough. Paint or decorate them with festive colors and designs. You can make all sorts of things with this; you are only limited by your imagination.

But keep in mind that these may be a bit heavy; so, ensure that you can hang securely. You can even make fun things like drink coasters.

Paper Snowflakes

Cut intricate snowflake patterns from white paper and hang them around your home. You can experiment with different designs to add variety. You can use different colored construction paper to make it extra festive or stick with the traditional white.

DIY Wreaths

Something super fun that everyone gets to see is crafting your own wreath. You can use materials like pinecones, twigs, ribbon or even old book pages. Adding some holiday ornaments or lights for extra flair can really bring out your personality in the creation.

Mason Jar Centerpieces

This is a super easy craft that can be created to look quite elegant. All you need to do is fill mason jars with ornaments, pinecones, holiday-themed potpourri, tea lights, or anything you find to be especially eye-catching. Tie a festive ribbon around the jar for a simple yet charming centerpiece.

String Art Christmas Tree

You can create a minimalist Christmas tree by using nails and string on a wooden board (in the shape of a fir tree). Experiment with different shapes and colors to suit your style.

Holiday Garland

Make garlands using popcorn, cranberries or paper cutouts. String them together to create a festive decoration for your fireplace mantel, doorways or Christmas tree.

Homemade Candles

This is a super fun idea. You can make your own candles in the holiday scents and colors that you like most. Place them in decorative holders or mason jars for a cozy atmosphere.

Festive Pillow Covers

Update your existing throw pillows with holiday-themed pillow covers. You can sew or glue on festive fabrics, felt shapes or even use stencils for painting.

DIY Advent Calendar

Craft a personalized advent calendar using small bags, envelopes or pockets. Fill them with treats or small gifts for each day leading up to Christmas.

Holiday Terrariums

Create small winter scenes in glass containers or terrariums. Use miniature figurines, fake snow and tiny decorations to build a festive display.

Repurposed Sweater Decor

Turn old sweaters into cozy holiday decor. Make sweater stockings, tree skirts or even wrap vases with sweater sleeves.

Cinnamon Stick Candles

Glue cinnamon sticks around the outside of plain candles. Tie them with twine for a rustic, aromatic touch.

Upcycled Tin Can Luminaries

Paint and decorate empty tin cans, then place a tea light inside to create charming luminaries. Poke holes in the can to let the light shine through in decorative patterns.

DIY Stockings

Personalize stockings for each family member using fabric, felt, and other embellishments. Add names, holiday shapes, or festive patterns.

Remember, the joy of DIY decorations comes from expressing your creativity and personal style.

So, feel free to customize any of these ideas to match your own personal creative spark. It’s a great way to express a warm and inviting holiday atmosphere in your home.