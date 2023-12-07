HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the pandemic may be over, long distance familial and friend relationships are not.

But because of the pandemic, most people are much more capable of not only communicating virtually, but they are also much more skilled with virtually maintaining relationships.

Lots of us weekly social time virtually with friends and family; it’s been a great way to maintain relationships at great distances.

But other than talking to one another, what are some other ways we can have fun in the virtual relationship landscape?

So, KHON.com decided to explore some ways you can engage with family and friends even if they live a million miles away.

Potluck dinner

It may seem like what’s the point since not everyone can eat the creations. But assigning different family members specific dishes or recipes to prepare can lead to some real fun. Especially if the point of the venture is to see badly someone can make something that is complicated and/or particularly gorgeous.

It can be lots of fun to see how well the people you love the most can cook.

Trivia or quiz night

Are there any trivia games that aren’t fun? You can organize a holiday-themed trivia or quiz night by using any number of online platforms that specialize in this. You can create teams and compete in friendly, knowledge-testing games that challenge and provoke.

DIY craft sessions

Who doesn’t love a good craft? For this, you can choose a festive DIY project (such as ornament making, wreath crafting or gingerbread house decorating). All you’ll need to do is send out a list of materials needed for the crafts and work together virtually to create fun crafts. This is especially fun when everyone shares tips and ideas.

Talent show

This is a super fun idea where you can encourage family members to showcase their talents. Folks can sing, dance, recite poetry, play musical instruments, perform skits for entertainment; the list really is endless.

Storytelling or memory sharing

This is especially fun for families and longtime friends. You can share heartwarming stories, reminisce about past holiday memories or recount funny anecdotes. This can be a great way to connect across generations and miles.

Virtual Game Night

Esports are an excellent way to have fun online with friends and family. It’s a great way to give the grandparents a unique experience in connecting with grandchildren. Parents can do this to connect to their children’s world. Siblings and friends can create a whole world for themselves.

You can even do this without owning gaming consoles by playing online using platforms like Jackbox Games, Among Us or board game adaptations that are available virtually. It’s a fun way to engage everyone.

Holiday movie marathon

Choose a platform and create a watch party. You can sync up and watch holiday movies simultaneously by using streaming platforms that offer group watching features. You can take breaks to discuss your favorite scenes or quotes and share the best movie watching snack ideas.

Secret Santa or gift exchange

This one will take a bit of advanced planning, so folks get gifts mailed. You can organize a gift exchange where family members draw names and send presents to each other’s addresses. Then, virtually, everyone can open their gifts together during the gathering.

Virtual scavenger hunt

This is a fun one, but it’s a bit more complicated than some of the other ideas. You can create a list of holiday-themed items or tasks and send participants on a scavenger hunt while everyone is online. You can share their findings, experiences and accomplishments during the gathering.

Holiday karaoke party

This is definitely one of the most fun ideas. You can organize a sing your favorite holiday tunes event that everyone can enjoy together virtually. There are karaoke apps that everyone can use, or you can simply take turns belting out classic songs.

Digital photo album slideshow

You can digitize old photo albums of friends and/or family. Then, you can share the screen to reminisce about past holidays. This is a great way to bond while triggering nostalgic conversations.

Charades or Pictionary

This is one of the simpler ways to enjoy a virtual party with friends and family. You can play virtual charades or Pictionary by using video conferencing tools and taking turns acting out or drawing holiday-related words or phrases.

Group workout or yoga session

This is for the family or friend group who wants to get their heart pumping while engaging with the ones they love. You can organize in a virtual exercise session or yoga class together. It’s a healthy and enjoyable way to bond and stay active during the holidays.

These activities have the ability to bring family and friends together who are miles apart. It fosters connections and creates memorable experiences despite the physical distance.

Best of all, you can tailor all of these ideas to suit the needs, interests and traditions of your friends and family that will provide everyone with a delightful virtual holiday gathering.