11p Thursday Update: Tropical Storm Erick weakens while Tropical Storm Flossie maintains strength

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Tropical Storm Erick:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 155.8 West.

Erick is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

A turn toward the northwest at a slower is expected on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Erick will pass by around 175 miles south of the Big Island tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.

Rapid weakening is forecast to continue tonight, followed by gradual weakening Friday into the weekend.

Erick is expected to become a tropical depression by Sunday, and a post-tropical remnant low on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm Flossie:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 136.4 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph , and this general heading with some decrease in forward speed is expected through late Sunday.

On the forecast track, Flossie is forecast to cross into the central Pacific basin Friday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is forecast to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.