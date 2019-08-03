11p Friday: Tropical Storms Erick and Flossie to continue weakening trend this weekend.

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

TROPICAL STORM ERICK:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 160.9 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 14 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue tonight, with a turn toward the west-northwest expected on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Erick is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 18.3 North, longitude 142.3 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this general motion, with some slowing in forward speed, is expected to continue over the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is anticipated over the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.