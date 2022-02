HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 10-year-old boy was in serious condition after he lost control of his skateboard and hit a parked car.

Honolulu EMS said the boy was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. and the child was transported to the hospital.