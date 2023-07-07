Thousands of new high school graduates are preparing for college in the fall and contemplating their future careers.



Well, if you plan on living and working in Hawaii, you may be interested in the top 10 highest paid jobs. The state’s large tourism, military, agriculture and research and development industries offer a wide range of rewarding careers that pay well.



According to Indeed – a top job site that assists millions of people in their job searches each year – these are the top 10 highest paying jobs in Hawaii.



1. CONSTRUCTION MANAGER

Average Salary: $83,929 annually

Primary duties: Construction managers oversee construction projects. This includes ordering materials, budgeting, planning, and hiring workers. Most of their workdays are spent on project sites where they oversee a team of employees and contractors and ensure that local regulations are being followed.



2. CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Average Salary: $112, 173 annually

Primary duties: A chief executive is among the most senior employee in an organization, overseeing all operations and company resources. They make sure the company is honoring its mission and meeting its goals.



3. FINANCIAL MANAGER

Average salary: $112, 805 annually

Primary duties: A financial manager oversees the company’s financial well-being. This person is charged with maximizing a company’s profits and advising the top leaders of the company on how to boost profits.



4. ENGINEERING MANAGER

Average salary: $113,149 annually

Primary duties: Engineering managers are responsible for creating plans for the development of buildings, projects and/or products. This position sets the budget, does the research and design, and figures out what the project needs in the way of equipment and staffing. An engineering manager also works closely with other managers and architects and ensures that the creation process is accurate and on target.



5. CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR

Average salary: $118,929 annually

Primary duties: A criminal investigator manages criminal cases with the goal of resolving them. Investigators may interview witnesses, do background checks and collect evidence in a case.



6. GENERAL PRACTITIONER

Average salary: $125,836 annually

Primary duties: A general practitioner is a doctor who treats a variety of illnesses, chronic health issues and even injuries. This is usually the first doctor you will see in a non-emergency, when you are sick or have concerns about your health. They run tests, order x-rays and prescribe medications when needed. These doctors also perform preventive care. If more specialized treatment is needed, a general practitioner makes the referral to a specialist.



7. PSYCHIATRIST

Average salary: $144,581 annually

Primary duties: Diagnosing and treating mental health conditions. A psychiatrist is a medical professional who sees patients suffering from depression, anxiety and other behavioral disorders. They have regular sessions with patients during which they talk, listen, observe and develop a plan to help the patient improve their mental health. They adjust the therapy as needed, and sometimes prescribe medications when necessary.



8. AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER

Average salary: $182.698 annually

Primary duties: Coordinates safe aircraft movement. Air traffic controllers are responsible for monitoring planes while they are taxiing on the ground and while in the air. They give pilots instructions for landing and take-off and provide weather information and changes in flight plans. Their main job is to keep the traveling public and airline employees safe and make air travel as efficient as possible.



9. DENTIST

Average salary: $221,518 annually

Primary duties: Dentists diagnose and treat issues involving the teeth, gums and mouth. Duties include repairing teeth, creating molds for dentures, whitening teeth, and educating patients on good dental hygiene.



10. SURGEON

Average salary: $315,581 annually

Primary duties: Surgeons perform a variety of procedures – from repairing broken bones to removing diseased tissues and organs. They make diagnoses of their patient’s condition, discuss surgical options, perform the surgery and care for the patient after surgery. Surgeons may specialize in one area such as orthopedics.

