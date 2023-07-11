Hiking is a popular activity in Hawaii among both residents and visitors. It gets you outdoors, and you can experience nature while getting some exercise.

But each year, emergency rescue crews are called on to search for and rescue dozens of hikers.

According to the American Hiking Society, perhaps the biggest mistake hikers make (other than getting lost) is not planning adequately for their hike. While hikers plan the start of their trek, they don’t always prepare for the return hike. Being unprepared for dramatic changes in weather, being unaware of or misjudging the time and miscalculating daylight hours can be dangerous if not life-threatening.

The AHS says the great enemies of an exhausted hiker who is unprepared are panic, confusion and lack of action.



To ensure that you have a safer and more enjoyable hike, here are the 10 essentials that you should never leave home without:



1. MAP AND COMPASS/GPS: These tools are invaluable. A map and compass will tell you where you are and how far you still have to go. They can assist you in locating water and possible campsites, and emergency exit paths in the event of an accident. The AHS recommends carrying a map and a compass as a backup.



2. EXTRA WATER and a way to purify it. Dehydration will impact your muscles and organs. They simply cannot perform well without water. A lack of hydration will also make you more susceptible to altitude sickness, headaches and confusion.



3. EXTRA FOOD in case you get lost, are out longer than anticipated, get injured, the weather turns bad or any of a number of things that could go wrong. Better overstocked than short on fuel.



4. APPROPRIATE FOOTWEAR: For short, easy hikes that don’t involve a heavy backpack or rough terrain, the AHS recommends basic, low-cut trail shoes. Hiking boots are the way to go for longer hikes on rougher terrain requiring heavier backpacks.



5. SAFETY ITEMS such as fire (matches or a lighter), light and a whistle. Fire can be used to warm you up if it gets a little chilly at higher elevations, but it’s also a way to signal for help if you’re lost or injured. The whistle is also an effective tool for calling for help with three short bursts, rather than using your voice. And the flashlight will help you see your map and find your way, in the event the sun goes down before you’ve completed your hike.



6. KNIFE AND MULTI-PURPOSE TOOLS will come in handy if someone in your party is injured. These tools will help you cut strips of cloth to be used as bandages and repair malfunctioning gear.



7. FIRST AID KIT: The AHS recommends prepacked first aid kits found at any sporting goods store and to take a first aid class with the American Red Cross or a Wilderness First Aid class.



8. RAIN GEAR AND ADDITIONAL CLOTHING: The AHS has two rules – avoid cotton because it keeps moisture close to your skin and always bring a hat. Dressing in layers allows you to adjust accordingly if it rains or when your level of exertion changes.



9. SUNSCREEN AND SHADES to protect you from the sun and the elements, especially if you are hiking above tree top level, where there is no shade from potential skin-scorching sunshine.



10. DAYPACK/BACKPACK: You should be able to carry your essentials comfortably in your daypack/backpack. Some packs even come with built in rain covers. And don’t forget your essential items for the safest and most enjoyable time on the trails!



