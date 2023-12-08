HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the holidays comes the stress of planning, traveling, spending money; the list can go on and on.

It is a stressful venture that makes the whole holiday season dreadful if we are not prepared beforehand for the reality of the stress that comes with the holiday season.

So, KHON2.com turned to some experts to help with navigating the stress.

Setting boundaries

It is essential to establish boundaries. These are meant to protect your time and energy. So, learn to say ‘no’ when you need to say it. More importantly, be mindful that you don’t overcommit yourself to social events or tasks. Prioritize what’s essential for you.

Scheduling “me” time is essential

Dedicate specific times for yourself amidst the holiday rush. Whether it’s a few minutes of meditation, a bubble bath, reading a book, or taking a walk, make self-care a scheduled part of your day.

Mindfulness or meditation will make the difference

As you go along your day, you can take a few moments each day to practice mindfulness or meditation. To do this, you can focus on your breathing, observe your thoughts without judgment and allow yourself to be present in the moment. Taking this moment to experience the moment will make a difference in how you experience your time with family and friends.

Physical activity is essential

We have been told for years that exercise is a great stress reliever. But not all of us take the time, or feel like we have the time, to incorporate physical activity into your routine. Whether it’s a workout session, yoga, dancing or even a leisurely walk outdoors. Any kind of purposeful movement can help release tension and boost your mood.

Healthy Eating Habits

Amidst all the tempting holiday treats, try to maintain balanced eating habits. Incorporate nutritious meals, stay hydrated, and indulge in moderation. Fueling your body well can positively impact your energy levels and mood.

Get enough sleep

Sleep is one of the most important things we can do for a healthy brain. So, aim for adequate rest. With the lack of sleep comes increased stress levels. This makes it essential to establish a relaxing bedtime routine that will ensure you get enough sleep each night.

Connect family and friends

The holidays are for exactly this. So, spend as much quality time with friends and family who uplift and support you as you possibly can. Engage in meaningful conversations, share experiences and cherish the connections that bring you joy and comfort.

Gratitude, it’s more than a platitude

True, heart-felt gratitude can change how you interact with the world. Take the time to reflect on all the people and experiences for which you’re grateful. You can practice gratitude which can shift your focus away from stress and towards positive aspects of your life. This intentional practice can help foster a sense of contentment.

Relaxation is necessary

You may a lot to do. You may feel that you have to keep going. But taking the time relax can change everything about your experiences. Explore various relaxation techniques like deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation or aromatherapy. These methods can help alleviate tension and promote relaxation.

Create a stress-free environment

Take the time to make your environment conducive to relaxation. You can play calming music, use essential oils or candles, declutter your space and create a cozy atmosphere that promotes tranquility and peace of mind.

Remember, self-care during the holiday season is crucial for maintaining your well-being. Taking care of yourself is about prioritizing your needs and finding balance amidst the busyness.

That means that implementing these practices can help you manage stress and enjoy the holidays with a greater sense of calm and joy and connection to those you love.