POIPU BEACH PARK

This small shoreline is located on the south side of the island and is popular with a wide range of beachgoers because of its golden sand and calm waters.



It’s also in a convenient location in the heart of the Poi’pu resort area. This beach is ideal for families with children because of its gentler waves.



Those looking for some adventure can enjoy snorkeling and bodyboarding on the beach’s smaller waves. Don’t be surprised if you see Hawaiian monk seals sunning themselves on the beach. Go ahead and take photos, but please stay 100 feet away from these endangered seals as they are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. Touching or harassing monk seals is against the law and can be lead to five years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.



For more information this website.

WAIMEA CANYON

This is known as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, with a massive gorge measuring 14 miles across, a mile wide and 3,600 feet deep.



The canyon offers spectacular scenery that includes craggy red cliffsides, a landscape dotted with waterfalls, and lush, green vegetation for miles.



There are several popular lookout points along Koke’e Road – including Waimea Canyon and Puu Hinahina lookout points. Be sure to arrive early for a coveted parking spot.



For more information visit DLNR’s website.

KOKE’E STATE PARK

While you’re at Waimea Canyon, visit Koke’e State Park which is equally stunning, but this park includes thousands of acres of rainforest. The farther up you drive into Koke’e, the cooler it gets.



Don’t forget to stop at the Kalalau Lookout and the Pu’u o Kila Lookout for some spectacular views of the Na Pali Cliffs.



Hikers have their pick of seven major hiking trails here, including the challenging six-mile hike on Awa’awapuhi Trail which takes you even closer to the cliffs. There is also the 3.5 mile Alakai Swamp Trail which takes you through the rainforest.



There is a Natural History Museum at the park where you can pick up some information before planning your hike.

There is a small fee for entrance to this park and a fee for parking, but there is no fee to enter the museum.



For more information visit Hawaii Parks’ website.

ANINI BEACH

This beach is located on Kauai’s North Shore near Princeville and features miles of stunning white sand and a large coral reef.



This beach is popular with visitors because of its consistently calm waters. However, there may be rougher currents beyond the protective reef. These gentle conditions and tranquil lagoon make this beach ideal for activities such as snorkeling, paddle boarding and windsurfing.



This beach includes picnic tables, a campsite and restrooms and showers. Parking is free.

For more information visit the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Kauai website.

WAILUA RIVER STATE PARK

This park is on the eastern coast of Kauai. Here, you’ll find majestic rainforests without a strenuous hike.



This is also home to the only navigable river in Hawaii, which gives visitors an opportunity to take a boat tour and enjoy the lush valley.



The park includes ‘Opaeka’a Falls and Wailua Falls which visitors can drive to. The Fern Grotto is also located here – a lava-rock cave that is draped in ferns, but it can only be reached by boat.



Wailua River State Park is known for its historical significance, in that ancient Hawaiians once considered this river sacred. As a result, several temples and royal sites were once located here. To learn more, stop at the Wailua Complex of Heiaus, a National Historic Landmark — where ruins, remnants, stone carvings with petroglyphs and ancient birthing stones are housed.



For more information visit DLNR’s website.

HANALEI BAY

Hanalei Bay is located four miles southwest of Princeville on Kauai’s North Shore.



There are three beaches at Hanalei Bay – Hanalei Beach Park, Wai’oli Beach Park and Black Pot Beach. Black Pot sits between the mouth of the Hanalei River and the historic Hanalei Pier.



The surrounding area of Hanalei town offers a variety of restaurants, shopping, and a wide range of water sport rentals such as catamarans, surfboards, snorkels and kayaks.



Swimming conditions here vary by the season, so be sure to pay attention to warning signs on the beaches, indicating if it is safe to swim. Lifeguards are posted around Hanalei Bay, so feel free to ask them about surf conditions before taking a dip.

OLD KOLOA TOWN

Located on the Garden Isle’s south shore near Poipu Beach, the Old Koloa Town is the original sugar plantation-era shopping village.



The town is home to Hawaii’s first successful sugar mill which was established in 1835. There is a range of colorful buildings that have their own unique history. One was first used as an ice cream parlor, serving plantation workers. Another was a general store, and yet another a hotel that housed traveling salesmen. Today, these buildings are charming restaurants and shops that offer souvenirs, beachwear, handcrafted jewelry and art.



Each July, Old Koloa Town holds a 10-day Koloa Plantation Days Festival where you’ll find cultural and sporting events, entertainment and activities for the keiki, all free of charge.



For more information visit the Old Koloa Town website.

SNORKELING AT TUNNELS BEACH

If you’d like to explore Kauai’s marine life, spend the day snorkeling at Makua Beach aka Tunnels Beach on Ha’ena Point on the island’s North Shore.



Tunnels Beach is near Wainiha – about 9 miles west of Princeville. Enjoy the expansive coral reef that is the perfect underwater playground for both beginner and experienced snorkelers.



Tunnels refers to the lava tubes (or tunnels) that run through the reef. Expect a visual feast of coral, small sea caves and tunnels, wildlife including colorful tropical fish, crabs, eels, and turtles.



Be sure to check for signs warning of hazardous conditions, especially in the winter when the North Shore sees high surf and rough waves.



There are no restrooms at Tunnels Beach, but there are restrooms at nearby Ha’ena Beach Park.



For more information visit Kauai’s website.

WAILUA FALLS

This is a 140 foot waterfall that was featured in the opening scene in the 1970s television series “Fantasy Island.” It is located off of Maalo Road or Highway 583 and easy to get to.



The falls can be seen along the flight path of helicopter and airplane tours of the area.



The size and appearance of Wailua Falls depends on the amount of rainfall in the mountains above the area.



For more information visit the Hawaii Guide website.

MAHAULEPU HERITAGE TRAIL

This is an easy hiking trail in Poipu on Kauai’s South Shore.



It is a wonderful coastal hike that leads you to the southeast corner of Shipwreck Beach or Keoneloa Bay. The trail is lined by kiawe tees, limestone formations, sand-dune cliffs and rocky inlets that attract a variety of marine life.



The beach here is remote and rugged with rough seas, better for whale watching. This is the last stretch of accessible coastline on the south shore that has not been developed.



For more information visit Kauai’s website.

