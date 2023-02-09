HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation will be taking measures to protect Kamehameha Highway following the Feb. 5 Waimea rockfall incident. Action will be taken near Waimea Bay by extending the impact fencing between the slope and the highway.

Crews completed rock scaling and resetting the barrier at the site on Tuesday in an effort to slow down or deflect falling rocks at the site. The barrier will remain in place until scheduled impact fence work begins. The estimated cost of rock scaling, debris removal, and barriers was $130,000.

Kamehameha Highway, Route 83, near Waimea Bay has been declared a traffic emergency zone by the Director of Transportation. This will allow for HDOT to expedite construction and protect access to the state highway. One hundred ninety linear feet of 15-foot-tall impact fencing will be put in place to reduce health and safety risks of future rockfalls in the area.

The estimated construction cost for the impact fencing is $1.2 million with an estimated completion of March 2023. Construction will occur 10 hours per day, Monday through Friday, for an estimated duration of two months.

Kamehameha Highway is currently ranked 13 for rockfall risk by HDOT, however, geographical inspection will be done again this year. For more information regarding susceptible areas visit the HDOT site.

A virtual public meeting was held for those that wished to comment on the designation of Kamehameha highway in the vicinity of Waimea Bay as a traffic zone on Feb.9.