Hawaiian Electric has created a new position specifically to work on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the work place. Jill Yamamoto is responsible for developing and implementing DEI programs and initiatives that foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace culture to elevate the importance of DEI and advance it across the company.

‘Last year and this year, we asked all employees to participate in at least one DEI activity. One of our DEI activities was an Executive DEI Roundtable where we had a diverse panel of our executives, including our President & CEO, and they shared their personal stories and perspectives around various DEI topics. This was really impactful and important for our employees to hear from the top. Our executives are human just like us. They opened up about their own encounters with biases in workplace, and how they overcame barriers and what they’re doing to create a more respectful and inclusive environment.”

