2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. Since June 1972, when the first Asian-American congresswoman, Patsy Mink (D-HI), authored and sponsored Title IX and it successfully passed legislation through all three branches of government, gender-based discrimination has no longer been overlooked or tolerated at federally funded institutions of higher education across the country.

