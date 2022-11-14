Honolulu (KHON2) – KHON2 premieres special to celebrate student athletes benefiting from Title IX.

Title IX is celebrating 50 years of change. Creating the understanding of equality in education and breaking down gender-based barriers for female and male students throughout each grade.

“I’m excited to showcase the different student athletes in our state. All of them have inspiring stories and because of Title IX they are able to pursue their dreams,” says Jodi Leong, Special Projects and Host at KHON2.

“Title IX: Celebrating 50 years of Gender Equality” airs Wednesday, November 16 at 9:30PM on KHON2.