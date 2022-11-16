On June 23, 1972: President Nixon signed the Title IX of the Education Act into law, mandating the equal treatment of all students, regardless of gender:

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Hawai’i Pacific University is committed to fulfilling the vision of Title IX and honoring the legacy of Patsy Mink. They work hard to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of the university experience for students, whether in academics, career advising, counseling, athletics, and student recreational activities. HPU’s Marites McKee, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, joined us with more on Title IX and tonight’s KHON2 special.

