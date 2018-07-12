Brush and floss twice a day

Dr. Kris Nip, DDS explains that the best times to brush and floss your teeth are after you eat a meal.

You should brush your teeth for at least 2 minutes to make sure you get to all of your teeth.

This is one of the easiest steps of maintaining healthy teeth.

When brushing your teeth, your toothbrush bristles should be brushing against both your gumline and the surface of your tooth. Gently brush the outer surfaces of your teeth in a back-and-forth and up-and-down motion.

This should also be done to the inside surfaces of your teeth. Brush your tongue and the roof of your mouth to help decrease bad breath caused by bacteria.

Many people consider flossing a chore and it's easy to forget if you’re in a rush or headed to bed. Flossing helps remove food that gets stuck between your teeth that can’t be removed by brushing your teeth. Floss your teeth at least once a day to help you reach areas that a toothbrush and mouthwash can’t reach.

